Daytime Lane Closures of Vincent Thomas Bridge for Pothole Repairs

Caltrans crews complete a pothole repair on the Vincent Thomas Bridge on Jan. 15, 2026. Photo courtesy of POLA

 

Caltrans announces daytime single-lane closures of the Vincent Thomas Bridge (State Route 47) for pothole repairs and finger joint monitoring following recent storms. Traffic flow will be maintained in both directions of the bridge throughout the closures.

The schedule of closures is as follows:

  • Wednesday, Feb. 4 at 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
  • Southbound right lane from Ferry Street to Harbor Boulevard
  • Thursday, Feb. 5 at 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
  • Northbound right lane from Harbor Boulevard to Ferry Street
  • Saturday, Feb. 7 at 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.
  • Southbound right lane from Ferry Street to Harbor Boulevard

Due to weather or operational reasons, the schedule is subject to change, including the times and dates, the number of closures, and other details. Motorists should expect delays when utilizing the Vincent Thomas Bridge and use Caltrans QuickMap to review current traffic conditions before traveling.

Caltrans reminds drivers to exercise increased caution near the closure and Slow for the Cone Zone.

