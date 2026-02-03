Governors Briefs: Gov. Proposes Better Access to Menopause Health Care, Announces Appointments

Governor Newsom Proposes Improving Access to Menopause Health Care

SACRAMENTO — As part of his 2026-27 budget proposal, Gov. Gavin Newsom Feb. 2 released a budget trailer bill proposal to support the inclusion of expanded perimenopause, menopause, and postmenopausal health care in the state.

The proposal would:

Improve prescription drug coverage for symptoms of menopause by requiring certain health plans to cover FDA-approved treatments for perimenopause, menopause, and postmenopausal symptoms, including coverage in the Medi-Cal program

Increase consumer and provider awareness by requiring plans to screen enrollees age 40 and older for menopause during primary care and OB/GYN appointments

Notify health plan enrollees of the menopause services available to them

Provide professional training incentives for physicians who specialize in menopause care

Invest $3 million to support a statewide public awareness campaign

Expanding health care access while retaining affordability is especially important as consumers across the nation face double-digit rate increases in health care premiums due to the ‘Big Ugly Bill.’

Governor Newsom Judicial Appointment

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom announced his appointment of ten Superior Court Judges, with one in Lake County, one in Los Angeles County,

Los Angeles Superior Court

Alma D. Puente, of Los Angeles County, has been appointed to serve as a Judge in the Los Angeles County Superior Court. Puente has been the owner of the Law Office of Alma D. Puente since 2010. She worked as Senior Attorney at the Law Office of Enrique Arevalo from 2006 to 2010. Puente worked as an Associate at Kaplan, Klein & Rogen from 2005 to 2006. She served as a Supervisory Adjudications Officer for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security from 2004 to 2005. Puente received a Juris Doctor degree from Loyola Law School. She fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge John J. Kralik. Puente is a Democrat.

Gov. Newsom Appointment

SACRAMENTO — Gov. Gavin Newsom Jan. 29 announced the following appointments:

Sherry Johnson Alvarez, of Los Angeles, has been appointed to the State Council on Developmental Disabilities. Alvarez has been an eligibility social worker at the Los Angeles Department of Social Services since 2005. She is a member of the self-determination committee at the South Central Los Angeles Regional Center and Office of Administrative Hearings Committee at the Department of Developmental Services. This position does not require Senate confirmation, and the compensation is $100 per diem. Alvarez is a Democrat.

