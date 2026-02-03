World’s Largest Wildlife Crossing Nears Completion in California

SACRAMENTO — Gov. Gavin Newsom Feb. 2 announced that the Wallis Annenberg Wildlife Crossing has received funding that will provide the final push needed to complete the project. The crossing is the first of its kind in California and provides safe passage for wildlife across US 101, reducing wildlife-vehicle collisions and supporting long-term species viability by allowing movement.

“The Annenberg Wildlife Crossing is an ambitious project, one that bridges the gap between conservation and urban development. The crossing will make life safer for both Los Angeles wildlife and drivers frequenting US 101 – and will ensure people and animals can thrive together for generations to come,” said Gov. Gavin Newsom

The California Transportation Commission or CTC allocated $18.8 million for the crossing from the environmental enhancement and mitigation program, which was established in 1989 to support projects that mitigate environmental impacts associated with modifying new or existing transportation facilities. Alongside this funding, the CTC approved nearly $1 billion to expand transit capabilities, add new highway safety features, and boost the state’s climate goals. Bolstered by the Build More, Faster – For All infrastructure agenda, these improvements will make California communities safer and more climate resilient.

The project is a public-private partnership of monumental scope, leveraging the expertise and leadership of dozens of organizations and institutions to protect and restore wildlife habitats in Southern California. After more than 30 years of conservation work in the area, this wildlife crossing will reconnect protected lands in the Santa Monica Mountains and the Sierra Madre Range on both sides of the highway. This expansion of interconnected conserved lands and waters will protect and restore biodiversity while also supporting transportation infrastructure. The bridge will feature coastal sage scrub plant species native to the Santa Monica Mountains, contributing to the overall environmental restoration strategy that includes 12 acres of open space and 50,000 native plants.

On Earth Day 2022, Governor Newsom joined the late Wallis Annenberg for the project’s groundbreaking. Annenberg was inducted into the California Hall of Fame in 2025, shortly after her passing. The project is expected to be completed in Fall 2026.

