Boys & Girls Clubs Bring Technology Access to More Families

Boys & Girls Clubs of the Los Angeles Harbor, in partnership with Cox Communications and Computers 2 Kids, is offering refurbished laptops and affordable internet access to help close the digital divide. The event will take place at the Port of Los Angeles Boys and Girls Club in San Pedro Feb. 7.

Laptops include Intel Core processors, Windows 11 Pro, fully licensed Microsoft Office 2019, solid-state storage, and free lifetime technical support, with prices ranging from $150 to $200. Families receiving government assistance qualify for a $50 discount on select laptops and may also be eligible for home internet with Wi-Fi for $9.95 per month through Cox. The program is open to the community, registration is strongly encouraged by Feb. 5, and laptops can be shipped to those unable to attend.

Time: 12 to 2

Details: Register at, https://tinyurl.com/technology-assist

Like this: Like Loading...