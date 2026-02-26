Janice Hahn Commits Office Funds to Save Paid Arts Internships for College Students Amid Budget Cuts

LOS ANGELES— Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn Feb. 25 allocated $75,000 of her own office’s discretionary funds to the county’s Department of Arts and Culture to preserve ten positions in the Arts Internship Program for organizations in her district. The transfer of the funds was approved by the board as part of a larger adjustment of appropriations in line with the Fiscal Year 2025-26 Final Adopted Budget.

“No college student should have to miss out on the experiences and connections that internships offer simply because they couldn’t afford to take on unpaid work. These funding cuts are tough on programs across our County family, but I saw this opportunity to step in and I took it,” said Hahn. “This funding will ensure that these critical opportunities remain open for our young people, and that is worth every penny.”

Reduced funding this fiscal year forced the department to consider cutting the number of available funded internship positions in the program by 110, from 228 to 118. Hahn’s funding will save 10 positions for internships in her district, bringing the total positions in the program back up to 128.

“We are deeply grateful to Supervisor Janice Hahn for her investment in the next generation of arts and culture leaders. This funding will expand paid internship opportunities with arts organizations that give college students hands-on experience, professional networks, and skills to lasting build careers in the arts and creative economy,” said Kristin Sakoda, director of the Los Angeles County Department of Arts and Culture.

The Arts Internship Program, launched in 2000, funds internships for undergraduate college students at nonprofit organizations in the fields of performing, presenting, film, media, literary, municipal arts, social justice and social service nonprofit. Thanks to the program, interns earn $17.87 per hour for up to 400 hours of work. Hahn’s $75,000 allocation will support internships at organizations located within the Fourth District.

Details: The next round of positions will launch April 1, 2026, at lacountyarts.org/internships.

Like this: Like Loading...