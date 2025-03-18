San Pedro Briefs: Beach Mammal Alert & CD15’s Wilmington PBID Update

Beach Safety Public Alert

A toxic algae bloom is affecting LA County beaches, causing sea lions to become sick with domoic acid toxicosis. For your safety and your pets’ safety on the beach, stay away from stranded marine mammals and call 1-800-399-4253 (WHALE) if you see a sea lion showing symptoms or need assistance (extended head backward, side to side movement, foaming at the mouth, seizure activity). The Marine Mammal Care Center is working to rescue and treat affected animals, but with cases tripling in a week and more expected, their hospital is nearing capacity.

You can help support their efforts at marinemammalcare.org/donate.

CD15 Policy Update

On March 14, the city council approved a motion introduced by Councilmember Tim McOsker in collaboration with the Wilmington Chamber of Commerce and local stakeholders. The approval of this motion secures $130K in funding for a consultant to explore the creation of a property-based business improvement district or PBID on Avalon Blvd. in Wilmington. This project would enable local property owners, the city, and the Port of Los Angeles to assemble a stream of funds toward improvements and business development programs on Avalon Blvd., including for supplemental public safety, business attraction, and infrastructure.

Avalon Blvd. was once the center of a thriving commercial district in the Harbor, and these additional PBID amenities would be critical to promote new economic activity.

McOsker said that given the recent investments along the Wilmington Waterfront through the public access infrastructure plan or PAIP, it would be ideal to connect Avalon Blvd. to this growth, ensure the success of the waterfront redevelopment, and promote jobs and local business in the the Harbor Area.

