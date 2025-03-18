San Pedro Bay Ports to Give Quarterly Clean Air Action Plan Update on April 2

The ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach will give a progress update on the San Pedro Bay Ports Clean Air Action Plan or CAAP April 2. The meeting will include information on the ports’ 2024 air quality achievements and 2025 priorities, as well as a status update on the truck and cargo handling equipment feasibility assessments.

The meeting will be held at Banning’s Landing community center. Proceedings will be livestreamed here, https://tinyurl.com/clean-Air-Action-Plan-update passcode: 444604. Participation is in-person only.

Minutes and presentations of prior meetings can be found here: https://tinyurl.com/About-the-Clean-Air-plan

Limited free parking is available at the Wilmington Waterfront Promenade parking lot next to Banning’s Landing Community Center.

Updated in 2017, the CAAP is a comprehensive strategy for accelerating progress toward a zero-emissions future while protecting and strengthening the ports’ competitive position in the global economy. The Clean Air Action Plan was originally approved in 2006.

The ports will take public comments in-person at the advisory meeting to receive input on CAAP implementation. The agenda will be posted on the CAAP website prior to the meeting.

Time: 10 a.m., April 2

Details: For more information, visit cleanairactionplan.org.

Venue: Banning’s Landing community center, 100 E. Water St., Wilmington

