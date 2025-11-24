Long Beach Announcements: Youth Power Budgeting Launches 4th Year; MEHKO Draft Ordinance Released for Public Review

Office of Youth Development Announces Fourth Year of Youth Power Participatory Budgeting Long Beach

The City of Long Beach Department of Health and Human Services Office of Youth Development, in partnership with The Nonprofit Partnership and Invest in Youth Coalition anchored by Khmer Girls in Action, has announced the fourth year of Youth Power Participatory Budgeting or PB Long Beach, a participatory budgeting process where youth vote on how to spend public dollars on youth summer projects.

A total of $500,000 will be allocated through this process for projects ranging from $10,000 to $50,000, which will be voted on by youth who live, work, or play in Long Beach. The winning proposals will be funded in summer 2026 through Measure US dollars and one-time General Fund support.

The fourth cycle of Youth Power PB will kick off with four in-person idea collection sessions held across Long Beach, designed to ensure that youth from all neighborhoods have an opportunity to participate. Youth need only to attend one session to submit their ideas for youth summer projects.

The dates and locations for the sessions are as follows:

Thursday, Dec. 4 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Doris Topsy-Elvord Community Center at Houghton Park (6301 Myrtle Ave.)

Saturday, Dec. 6 from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Youth Movement and Education Center (2217 E. 6th St.)

Thursday, Dec. 11 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Juanita Millender-McDonald Community Center at Admiral Kidd Park (2125 Santa Fe Ave.)

Tuesday, Dec. 16 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Whaley Park Community Center (5620 E. Atherton St.)

LB Microenterprise Home Kitchen Operation Draft Ordinance Review Available Now

The Microenterprise Home Kitchen Operation or MEHKO public review draft ordinance is now available for review. The ordinance builds upon the Health and Human Services Department’s feasibility analysis and outreach throughout 2025. On June 10, the city council directed the city attorney’s office to draft a MEHKO ordinance. More information on this work can be found on the Health and Human Services Department MEHKO webpage.

The Zoning Code Amendment has been drafted to establish new definitions and zoning regulations for MEHKO businesses. To review the draft ordinance, visit the Planning Bureau MEHKO webpage. To provide feedback/comments on the draft ordinance, email Maryanne.Cronin@longbeach.gov.

Time: 5 p.m. Dec. 18, in the

Details: To participate in the hearing, visit www.longbeach.gov/lbcd/planning/current/commission

Venue: Long Beach City Hall Civic Chambers, 411 W. Ocean Blvd., Long Beach

Like this: Like Loading...