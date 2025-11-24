Together We Rise: 65th Assembly District Residents Join Asm. Mike Gipson in Pro-Immigrant Vigil to Heal the South L.A. Community

WILMINGTON – Assemblymember Mike A. Gipson (D-Carson) will join assembled community members and leaders uniting to create a healing space for Angelenos who are impacted by months of activity during the federal government’s immigration enforcement push. On Nov. 24 in Watts, participants plan to meet up in public and convene in a prayer for South Los Angeles families. After remarks that uplift local voices and organizational partners, participants will march less than a mile on 103rd Street, peacefully relocating from the county park at Ted Watkins Memorial Park to St. Lawrence Catholic Church on Compton Avenue. Mass will be held in the Church. This multiracial and multiethnic event is planned in partnership with residents of the Watts neighborhood. A food giveaway will take place for needy families affected by recent detainments.

The opening prayer of “Together We Rise: A Vigil for Strength & Unity” begins at 5:30 p.m. sharp.

