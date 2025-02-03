Sen. Padilla Challenges Trump Administration Over Unscheduled, Dangerous Central Valley Dam Releases

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Sen.Alex Padilla (D-Calif.), a member of the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee, Jan. 31 questioned Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth after the United States Army Corps of Engineers or the Corps directed unscheduled water releases from Lake Kaweah and Success Lake in Tulare County, purportedly to assist in fighting Los Angeles County fires that are already almost fully contained.

Local officials warned the Corps that releasing water at the levels the Corps planned to would have flooded both the Kaweah and Tule rivers, posing a flood risk to communities and farms down river and wasting water that could have been used for irrigation over the summer. The decision followed President Trump’s Executive Order directing federal agencies to maximize water deliveries in the state, falsely claiming that statewide water policy was to blame for the devastating Los Angeles County fires.

“Unscheduled water releases require close coordination with local officials and safety personnel, as well as downstream agricultural water users, in order to reduce flood risks to communities and farms. Based on the urgent concerns I have heard from my constituents, as well as recent reporting, it appears that gravely insufficient notification was given, recklessly endangering residents downstream,” wrote Senator Padilla.

Padilla asked Secretary Hegseth the following four clarifying questions in response to Trump’s post:

Who directed that these releases be made? If the purpose of these releases is to help fight wildfires in Los Angeles County (which are already almost fully contained), what is the plan to transport this water to Los Angeles rather than let the water simply be discharged into Tulare Lake where it will evaporate?

What type of notification, and how much advanced notice, was given to irrigation districts and public safety personnel to prepare for these increased flows?



What impact will these releases have on Tulare Lake communities, including private landowners?

