LA Environmental Briefs: Harbor Commission Approves AQMD Cooperative Agreement and EPA Fines Sherwin-Williams

LA Harbor Commission Approves Cooperative Agreement with South Coast AQMD

LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Board of Harbor Commissioners has approved an agreement with the South Coast Air Quality Management District or South Coast AQMD, Port of Los Angeles and Port of Long Beach to accelerate development and implementation of zero-emission technology and infrastructure at both ports. The cooperative agreement covers all major port emission source categories, including cargo handling equipment, harbor craft, trucks, trains and ocean-going vessels.

Approved by the South Coast AQMD and the Port of Long Beach earlier in November, the agreement calls on both ports to develop comprehensive zero-emission infrastructure plans in three phases, starting with a draft plan in May 2027. Approved plans for all emission categories are required under the agreement by the end of 2029.

The South Coast AQMD will verify progress on both ports’ infrastructure plans through annual reports and regular reporting to its governing board. Penalties for noncompliance by the two ports range from $50,000 to $200,000 per default, with penalty fees going toward projects benefiting near-port communities.

Details:here.

EPA Fines Southern California Facility for Hazardous Waste Violations

LOS ANGELES — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency or EPA Nov. 20 announced a settlement with the Sherwin-Williams Company (doing business as Engineered Polymer Solutions) to resolve claims of violations of the Resource Conservation and Recovery Act (RCRA) at the company’s manufacturing facility in Commerce, California. The settlement requires the facility to pay a civil penalty of $306,436 and return to compliance.

The facility produces resins used as base materials for paints. During a routine inspection, EPA determined that the company had failed to properly identify hazardous waste it was generating, including chemicals like xylene, toluene, and butanol.

“The improper disposal of hazardous waste poses a clear risk to human health and the environment,” said EPA Pacific Southwest Region Enforcement and Compliance Assurance Director Amy Miller. “EPA is holding companies accountable for managing dangerous waste properly, and we’re ensuring communities in Commerce and the surrounding areas are protected.”

EPA also found that the facility failed to meet air emission standards for equipment and hazardous waste storage tanks, maintain proper containment systems, conduct required daily inspections, and determine whether waste must be treated before it can be disposed.

Under the settlement, the company will complete return to compliance tasks, including submitting documentation to EPA that shows whether certain wastes are RCRA hazardous waste or non-RCRA hazardous waste and that demonstrates whether air emissions standards apply to certain equipment and tanks at the facility.

Like this: Like Loading...