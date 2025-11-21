Public Health Statement on Updates to CDC Website on Vaccines and Autism

LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is bringing attention to its awareness of recent changes to the CDC’s “Autism and Vaccines” webpage.

The department has released this statement below on the subject.

The updated statement, “Scientific studies have not ruled out the possibility that infant vaccines contribute to the development of autism,” may give people the impression that there is meaningful scientific uncertainty on this topic. There is no new evidence to support those claims and the statement is not accurate. Here’s why.

For more than 25 years, researchers around the world have rigorously examined whether vaccines cause autism. Over 40 high-quality studies involving more than 5.6 million children have found no link between any routine childhood vaccine and autism. This conclusion is supported by leading health authorities, including the American Academy of Pediatrics, the California Department of Public Health, the World Health Organization, and leading research institutions.

The increase in autism diagnoses reflects improved screening, broader diagnostic criteria, and greater awareness, not a link to vaccines. The spread of this harmful myth stigmatizes members of the autism community and their families. For more information visit the American Academy of Pediatrics’ s website.

We understand how confusing misleading statements can be, especially for parents making decisions about their children’s health. We encourage families to talk with their child’s healthcare provider and rely on trusted, evidence-based sources such as the American Academy of Pediatrics and the California Department of Public Health.

Vaccines remain safe, effective, and a vital tool for protecting children’s health. Parents should continue following the recommended vaccine schedule and consult their child’s healthcare provider with any questions.

Details: ph.lacounty.gov/vaccines

