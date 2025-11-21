Los Padrinos Juvenile Hall Hosts Meaningful Pre-Holiday Thanksgiving Meal with Supervisor Hahn and Community Partners

LOS ANGELES — County Probation hosted Supervisor Janice Hahn and other county officials for a Thanksgiving event for youth housed at Los Padrinos Juvenile Hall. Supervisor Janice Hahn visited Los Padrinos Juvenile Hall on Nov. 20, joined by Hoops 4 Justice, Department of Youth Development director Carroll, public defender Garcia, and members of the probation oversight commission. Together, they spent time with the youth and staff in units R1 and R2 during a heartfelt Thanksgiving gathering.

Supervisor Hahn generously provided a full Thanksgiving meal with all the traditional fixings. The evening began with youth and guests sharing what they were thankful for, followed by a youth led prayer. Laughter, conversation, and warm connection filled the room as everyone shared dinner and stories.

“Moments like these remind our youth and staff that they are seen, supported, and valued. The sense of care shown tonight will stay with them long after the holiday season,” said Probation deputy director Roman. “This gesture from Supervisor Hahn means more than words can express.”

“For the young people in our care, I can imagine that the holiday season is the hardest time to be away from their families and their homes. So, I was thankful for this opportunity to bring them a bit of that warmth that they’re missing, and to share the evening with them,” said Supervisor Janice Hahn. “We have an incredible responsibility to create as nurturing and supportive an environment as possible for them.”

