State Crews Installed 60 Miles of Protective Materials in L.A. Fire Zones Ahead of Anticipated Rain

LOS ANGELES — As another storm system is expected to reach California this week, work continues in Southern California to ensure communities impacted by the recent firestorms in Los Angeles are protected.

At Gov. Gavin Newsom’s directive, crews have been working to install nearly 60 miles of emergency protective materials in the recent Los Angeles-area burn scars. Through the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services or Cal OES, the California Department of Water Resources, California Conservation Corps, CAL FIRE, Caltrans, and the California Department of Conservation have coordinated and conducted comprehensive watershed and debris flow mitigation efforts to safeguard public health and protect the environment in affected communities.

To date, the state has conducted mitigation efforts on 5,795 affected parcels with the use of protective barriers, laying over 316,350 linear feet of materials – equivalent to nearly 60 miles.



On the Palisades Fire, task force members have installed 7,350 linear feet of straw wattle, 157,675 linear feet of compost sock, and 6,500 linear feet of silt fence for watershed protection efforts. On the Eaton Fire, task force members have installed 8,275 feet of straw wattles, and 130,350 linear feet of compost sock.



The state has also coordinated the prepositioning of 6,200 linear feet of k-rail concrete barriers for use by local and state officials to help provide protection to homes, business, and the environment in the event of mud or debris flows following anticipated rainfall.



According to the National Weather Service, a storm system will bring widespread rain to the area Tuesday into early Friday, along with gusty southerly winds. While moderate rainfall across the area is the most likely scenario, there is a 10-20% chance of moderate debris flows if heavier rain moves over one of the recent burn scars.



Wildfires significantly alter the landscape and burned debris leave behind contaminants, leaving areas vulnerable to erosion, flooding, and debris flows, particularly during subsequent rain events. These hazards can compromise drinking water sources, damage infrastructure, and pose serious risks to both human health and wildlife habitats.



Residents in affected areas are urged to stay informed about potential debris flow risks, especially during storms, and to follow guidance from local emergency officials. For resources and information specific to the Los Angeles firestorms, visit CA.gov/LAfires.



Details: Go to ready.ca.gov for tips to prepare for the incoming storm.

