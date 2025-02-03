Gov. Newsom Announces Appointments

SACRAMENTO — Gov. Gavin Newsom Jan. 31 and 28 announced the following appointments:

Jon Lamirault, of Los Angeles, has been appointed deputy director of the California African American Museum, where he has been an operations manager since 2024. Lamirault held two positions at Target Corp from 2012 to 2024, including store operations director from 2017 to 2024, and Human Resource – executive team leader from 2012 to 2017. He was an associate director at JVS SoCal from 2008 to 2012. Lamirault earned his Master of Science degree in Organizational Development, and his Bachelor of the Arts degree in Philosophy from the University of La Verne. This position does not require Senate confirmation, and the compensation is $143,688. Lamirault is registered without party preference.

Roxanne Messina Captor, of Redondo Beach, has been reappointed to the California Arts Council, where she has been serving since 2022. Captor has been associate faculty at Santa Monica College since 1986, an Emmy-nominated Filmmaker at Messina Captor Films Inc. since 1994, and a teacher at the New York Film Academy since 2022. She was a faculty member at Emerson College LA and CalArts from 2000 to 2019. Captor was executive director for the San Francisco International Film Festival and Society from 2001 to 2006. She is a member of the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, Who’s Who of America, Greenlight Women, and the National Association of Television Program Executives. Captor earned a Master of Fine Arts degree in Directing for Cinema from Columbia College of Chicago and a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in Theatre Arts from Julliard School of Music. This position requires Senate confirmation, and the compensation is $100 per diem. Captor is a Democrat.

