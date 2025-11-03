Gov. Newsom Announces LA Appointments

Gov. Gavin Newsom Oct. 22, 28 and 31 respectively, announced the following appointments:

Salvador E. Pérez, of Los Angeles, has been appointed to the California Commission on Uniform State Laws. Pérez has been an attorney at Strumwasser & Woocher since 2021. He was a law clerk for Chief Judge Mary H. Murguia of the United States Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit from 2019 to 2020. Pérez was an Associate at Manatt, Phelps & Phillips LLP from 2017 to 2019. He was an associate at O’Melveny & Myers from 2015 to 2016. Pérez was a law clerk for Judge Diana Saldaña of the United States District Court for the Southern District of Texas from 2014 to 2015. He earned a Juris Doctor degree from Stanford Law School, a Master of Public Administration degree from Harvard Kennedy School, and a Bachelor of Arts degree from Stanford University. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Pérez is registered without party preference.

Robert Tagorda, of Los Angeles, has been reappointed to the California Cradle-to-Career Data System Governing Board, where he has served since 2021. Tagorda has been chief academic officer at the Archdiocese of Los Angeles since 2022 and founder and chief executive officer of Revival Strategy Consulting since 2021. He held several positions at Long Beach Unified School District from 2006 to 2021, including executive director of Equity, Access, and College and Career Readiness, program administrator in the Office of the Superintendent, and assistant to the Superintendent. Tagorda held several positions at MAXIMUS from 2000 to 2004, including manager and Research Consultant. He earned a Master of Public Policy degree in Business and Government from Harvard University and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Philosophy, Politics, and Economics from Claremont McKenna College. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Tagorda is registered without party preference.

Karla Pleitez Howell, of Los Angeles, has been appointed to the Early Childhood Policy Council. Howell has been chief executive officer of First 5 Los Angeles since 2023. She was branch chief of the Child Care and Development Division at the California Department of Social Services from 2021 to 2023. Pleitez Howell was chief of Policy and Programs at Advancement Project from 2014 to 2021. She was a supervising staff attorney for Public Counsel from 2006 to 2014. Pleitez Howell was a directing attorney at El Rescate from 2004 to 2006. She is a member of the Los Angeles County Prevention and Promotion System Governing Committee and Los Angeles Chamber. Pleitez Howell earned a Juris Doctor degree from University of California College of the Law, San Francisco and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science from University of California, Los Angeles. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Howell is a Democrat.

Ana Cubas, of Los Angeles, has been reappointed to the California Law Revision Commission, where she has served since 2019. Cubas has been an adjunct professor for the Los Angeles Community College District since 2017, the founder and President of the Latina Public Service Academy since 2014, and the founder and chief executive officer of Ana Cubas Consulting LLC., since 2013. She was a government affairs manager at Vanir Construction Management from 2016 to 2017. She was a project manager at HDR Inc. from 2014 to 2015. Cubas earned a Master of Business Administration degree from the University of Southern California, a Master of Public Affairs in Urban and Regional Planning degree from Princeton University, and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Sociology from the University of California, Berkeley. This position requires Senate confirmation, and the compensation is $100 per diem. Cubas is a Democrat.

