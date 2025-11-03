Council Taps Subcommittee to Review PV Drive South Toll Road Plan

At its October 21 meeting, the City Council received and filed a report outlining the legal, procedural, and regulatory requirements associated with converting a portion of Palos Verdes Drive South into a toll road to help fund roadway maintenance within the Greater Portuguese Bend Landslide Complex.

Rather than immediately pursue a $25,000-$50,000 feasibility study, the council voted unanimously to refer the concept to the fiscal sustainability subcommittee for further evaluation as part of the broader review of long-term funding options for the landslide area maintenance.

Council members expressed appreciation for staff’s research but emphasized the importance of reviewing all potential funding sources holistically before investing in a single approach. The discussion also highlighted potential unintended consequences, such as traffic diversion to other routes and the complexity of obtaining multiple state and federal approvals.

The next comprehensive landslide update is scheduled for the November 4 city council meeting.

Like this: Like Loading...