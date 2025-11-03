FBI Los Angeles in October Shared Results of “Operation Summer Heat,’ A Nationwide Initiative Targeting Violent Crime

LOS ANGELES – The FBI’s Los Angeles field office made numerous arrests over the summer months as part of Operation Summer Heat, the FBI’s nationwide effort to combat violent crime.

Under the initiative in the seven counties that comprise the Central District of California, 146 arrests were made related to violent crimes. In addition, 49 weapons were recovered, and 26 drug seizures occurred.

Between June 24 and September 20, the FBI surged resources alongside state, local, and federal partners to execute warrants on violent criminals and fugitives, identify and rescue child victims, and dismantle violent gangs.

Earlier last month, FBI Director Kash Patel announced the national figures resulting from Operation Summer Heat. The FBI and its law enforcement partners made 8,629 arrests across the country.

Details: fbi.gov.

