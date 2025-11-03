Carolyn Caldwell Receives Long Beach Ronald McDonald House Award.

A shining moment! This week, Long Beach Ronald McDonald House celebrated Carolyn Caldwell at its 11th Gala, honoring her invaluable leadership and generosity.

“Her dedication to Long Beach is truly amazing, and we’re so proud to have her as our leader,” Dignity Health stated in its press release.

Carolyn Caldwell, FACHE is a health care executive with over 30 years of experience. Calwell is the president and CEO of St. Mary Medical Center (Dignity Health) in Long Beach, California.

She also serves on the board of governors of the American College of Healthcare Executives, an international professional society of more than 48,000 healthcare executives who lead hospitals, healthcare systems and other healthcare organizations.

Board certified in healthcare management as an ACHE Fellow, Ms. Caldwell has served on various ACHE committees over the years.

A medical technologist by training, Caldwell earned her Bachelor of Science from Alabama A&M University in zoology and chemistry, and her Master of Science in health care administration from Texas Woman’s University.

She is an action-oriented executive who has a reputation for working collaboratively with key stakeholders to drive results and community alignment, and has always had a passion for working with communities and for working with vulnerable or under-represented populations.

Because of her corporate leadership success, as well as her leadership working to improve communities where she lives and works, Caldwell has been recognized for her business acumen and community leadership.

