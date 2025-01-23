Gil Smith (May 9, 1934-Nov. 19, 2024)

The Visionary Who Transformed Carson Through Service and Compassion

On Jan. 17, the City of Carson celebrated the life of a giant. Gilbert D. Smith, who died last year on Nov. 19, was known affectionately as “Gil.” He was a transformative leader whose life was defined by an unwavering dedication to his family, community, and the city of Carson, California. His pioneering efforts in public service, advocacy for marginalized groups, and the lasting institutions that he built have left their mark on those he served. His life was defined also by the ones he inspired and mentored to become leaders in city and state politics.

He was among the 46 residents who signed and filed a petition to the County Supervisor’s office to form the city of Carson in 1967 and was subsequently elected out of a crowded field to the city’s first city council in 1968. By 1970, he became the City of Carson’s second mayor and one of the African American heads of a municipality in the country.

As one of the founders of the Carson Coordinating Council, Smith addressed systemic gaps in social services within Carson. Working with co-founder Carole Keen, he helped secure funding for a part-time social worker in collaboration with the Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD). This initiative led to the creation of the Carson Child Guidance Program, the district’s first program of its kind.

Under Smith’s leadership, the council expanded its mission, establishing the Carson Family Resource Center in 1993 to further support children and families. Despite fluctuating funding, Smith ensured the council’s resilience by securing donations and organizing events such as an annual charity golf tournament. He described the council as a conduit for volunteerism and a focal point for meeting community needs, emphasizing its vital role in coordinating corporate donations and filling significant service gaps.

Smith was also committed to sickle cell anemia research and awareness, which stemmed from personal tragedy. Two of his three sons were born with the disease — a blood disorder that disproportionately affects African Americans and was under-researched at the time. Despite dire prognoses from doctors, his sons Jeffrey and Christopher defied expectations, living into their twenties and sixties, respectively.

Determined to create a better future, Smith championed sickle cell education and healthcare. His efforts culminated in the opening of the first sickle cell outpatient clinic at Martin Luther King Hospital in Willowbrook in 2019. Named in honor of Jeffrey Smith, the clinic was part of a broader state initiative funded by a $15 million allocation from Gov. Gavin Newsom. Jeffrey had been treated at this hospital, where his mother worked as a nurse. Smith’s advocacy helped to transform the healthcare landscape for those afflicted by this often-overlooked disease.

Smith’s vision extended beyond social services. In 1974, he collaborated with Apollo West founder Clayton to create opportunities for Carson’s youth. Recognizing the lack of arts programs that reflected the city’s African American community, Smith initiated efforts to develop inclusive recreational activities. Apollo West, which evolved into a community program involving participants of all ages, became a beacon of cultural engagement and a constructive alternative for youth vulnerable to gang involvement.

Smith’s dedication to Carson’s well-being did not wane after his tenure as mayor. In 2018, he joined a committee to develop the city’s charter, ensuring a solid governance foundation for future generations. Smith emphasized the importance of deliberate planning, highlighting that crafting a city charter typically takes years of thoughtful input and public consultation.

Even in retirement, Smith remained a constant presence in the city, advocating for policies that promoted equity, resilience, and progress.

Gilbert D. Smith’s life was an example of community-driven leadership. From advocating for healthcare access and educational support to fostering the arts and civic engagement, his contributions shaped Carson into a city that reflected his values of compassion, inclusivity and collaboration. His legacy lives on in the institutions he built, the lives he touched, and the spirit of service he inspired in others.

