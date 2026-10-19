LA County: Applications Now Available for Expanded Vending Program: New Raw-to-Cooked Carts and Grants

The Los Angeles County Department of Economic Opportunity or DEO Oct. 16 announced that applications are now open for new raw-to-cooked carts through its Sidewalk Vending Cart Program. The expansion gives 30 additional food vendors access to carts designed to safely store, handle, and cook raw ingredients on-site, helping more entrepreneurs obtain the equipment needed to operate as permitted sidewalk vendors. This brings total available carts to 341 for permitted vendors in both LA County and LA City.

The new raw-to-cooked cart, joins the program’s existing options for prepackaged ice cream, cut fruit, hot-holding and integrated grill carts. Carts are provided at no cost to qualified vendors, who must complete program requirements and obtain applicable permits before being able to take ownership of the cart. In addition, a small grant is jointly available to awardees to subsidize permitting and operating costs. Cart and grant availability is limited, and all menus and food operations are subject to approval by the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health or DPH.

Further, food vendors in the unincorporated areas of LA County who are conditionally awarded an eligible food cart model, specifically fruit, hot-holding, cold-holding, or integrated grill carts (excluding the raw-to-cooked model), undergo a screening for an accompanying $5,000 grant to directly cover operational costs and permitting fees, such as acquiring a Sidewalk Vending Registration Certificate or SVRC and Compact Mobile Food Operator or CMFO health permit, including commissary space, equipment, and more. Applications will remain open while supplies last, as cart inventory and grant funding are strictly limited and subject to availability.

In partnership with Inclusive Action for the City or IAC, DEO is also connecting eligible vendors with individualized support to help navigate permitting and business requirements. Each applicant is provided one-on-one assistance to meet permitting requirements, including completing food handler training, acquiring a 75% CMFO permit subsidy through DEO, and locating available commissary space or applying for the Microenterprise Home Kitchen Operation (MEHKO) permit through DPH.

Support also extends to merchandise vendors selling goods exclusively (no food or beverages) in unincorporated LA County. They can access technical assistance through DEO’s Office of Small Business and IAC. Merchandise vendors can receive a grant of up to $500. Applicants must complete screening, required documentation, and a grant agreement before receiving an award. Grant funding is limited and distributed while supplies last.

Details: Food vendors can review eligibility requirements and apply at opportunity.lacounty.gov/sidewalkvendingcarts.

Merchandise vendors can review grant requirements and apply at opportunity.lacounty.gov/small-business-mobility-fund.