City of Long Beach to Host Two Sandbag Distribution Events at Long Beach City College to Prepare Residents for Winter

Following three consecutive storms that caused significant coastal flooding and damage to public and private property, the City of Long Beach is encouraging residents to prepare for a potentially severe 2026–27 winter storm season influenced by El Niño. In partnership with Long Beach City College or LBCC, the city will host two sandbag distribution events this fall to help residents take proactive steps to protect their homes and property before the next storm arrives.

The first distribution event will happen Oct. 24, at the LBCC Trades, Technology and Community Learning Campus, located at 1305 E. Pacific Coast Highway. The second will be held Nov. 7, at the LBCC Liberal Arts College, located at 4901 E. Carson St., in Lot M. Both events will run from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. City staff will help residents load up to 10 sandbags into their vehicles at each event.

Empty sandbags are also available for Long Beach residents at all Long Beach Fire Department neighborhood Fire Stations. Residents are encouraged to bring their own shovel or other tools to fill sandbags.

Details: https://tinyurl.com/Sandbag-distribution-LB