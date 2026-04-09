LB At-Risk Missing Person – Charles Garner III

The Long Beach Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating 60-year-old at-risk missing person Charles Garner III.
Garner was last seen on April 8, about 8:50 p.m., leaving his residence in the 3500 block of Wise Avenue on foot. He has no cell phone and no other means of tracking. He has medical condition(s) and may become disoriented.
Charles Garner III Description:
Age: 60
Hair Color: Black
Eye Color: Brown
Height: 6’1”
Weight: 165 lbs
Gender: Male
Race: Black
Clothing: Navy blue/gray Dallas Cowboys jacket, white thermal long sleeve shirt, black pants, black Nike shoes
Possible Destination: unknown
Jewelry: None
Scars/Marks/Tattoos: Cry now/smile later faces on either right or left bicep; “Donna” on either right or left wrist
Medical Alerts: Has medical condition(s) and may become disoriented
Anyone with information regarding this missing person is urged to call the LBPD missing persons detail at 562-570-7246 or LBPD Dispatch at 562-435-6711. Or anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, www.lacrimestoppers.org.