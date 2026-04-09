LB At-Risk Missing Person – Charles Garner III

The Long Beach Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating 60-year-old at-risk missing person Charles Garner III.

Garner was last seen on April 8, about 8:50 p.m., leaving his residence in the 3500 block of Wise Avenue on foot. He has no cell phone and no other means of tracking. He has medical condition(s) and may become disoriented.

Charles Garner III Description:

Age: 60

Hair Color: Black

Eye Color: Brown

Height: 6’1”

Weight: 165 lbs

Gender: Male

Race: Black

Clothing: Navy blue/gray Dallas Cowboys jacket, white thermal long sleeve shirt, black pants, black Nike shoes

Possible Destination: unknown

Jewelry: None

Scars/Marks/Tattoos: Cry now/smile later faces on either right or left bicep; “Donna” on either right or left wrist

Medical Alerts: Has medical condition(s) and may become disoriented

Anyone with information regarding this missing person is urged to call the LBPD missing persons detail at 562-570-7246 or LBPD Dispatch at 562-435-6711. Or anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, www.lacrimestoppers.org.

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