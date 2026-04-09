Trenches Full of Poets and Radical Conversation at Page Against The Machine﻿

April Trenches Full of Poets

Join on for the Poetry Month installment of the . April features in-store readings from – and followed by an open mic opportunity.

– is a poet and journalist who, since 2000, has been a reporter at LAist 89.3, the NPR affiliate in Los Angeles where he reported and hosted the LAist Studios podcast, . His first collection of writing is : , 1992-2025, published by Hinchas de Poesia Press. He lives in Long Beach with his family.

Monica Miranda (she/her) is a teacher and mother currently working on a master’s degree in education leadership. She is passionate about literacy education and women’s rights.

Taking its name from a Clash lyric, is a monthly poetry series created, curated, and hosted by Los Angeles-based poets and editors, and with the goal of supporting a diverse array of published SoCal authors and the local independent bookstores that carry their works.

The event takes place on the second Thursday of every month and is open to the public, no tickets or reservations required!

Time: .., April 9

Cost: Free

Details: patmbooks.com

Venue: PATM Books, 2714 E. 4th St., Long Beach

A Radical Conversation with Revolutionary Artist, Historian, and Professor

Page Against The Machine presents an in-person, in-store lecture and discussion with revolutionary artist, historian, and professor .

Born Mark Teemer in Sacramento in 1946, Akinsanya Kambon has led a radical, revolutionary, and artistic life. Drafted into the Marine Corps as a combat illustrator, he served in Vietnam, and upon his return joined the Sacramento chapter of the Black Panther Party or BPP. In 1968, he created the infamous Black Panther Coloring Book, where legend holds that its provocative and revolutionary imagery was deemed too incendiary by the BBP leadership but was instead circulated by COINTELPRO in their quest to discredit the Black Panthers.

Enrolled at Sacramento City College, he learned the raku ceramic firing process and thus formally began his artistic practice. After nine years of travel and study in Africa, he was given the Yoruba name Akinsanya Kambon, meaning “the hero avenges.” His paintings and sculptures weave together narratives of the Black diaspora, encompassing African histories, mythologies, and stories of violence and revolution from Africa and the Americas. Through his art and community work, Kambon seeks not only to provide in-depth history lessons on Black and Brown communities in the United States, but also to chart new visions for the future.

The first monograph on his revolutionary artwork, : , is set to be published in late April 2026 by Delmonico Books in partnership with the Hammer Museum.

Time: 7 p.m., April 11

Cost: Free

Details: patmbooks.com

Venue: PATM Books, 2714 E. 4th St., Long Beach

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