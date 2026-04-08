Earth’s Greatest Enemy – Long Beach Premiere with Mike Prysner Q+A

By Empire Files

Join Mike Prysner for the Long Beach premiere of their new feature documentary film on the environmental impact of the US military.

Special Earth Day screening.

The second documentary from journalists Mike Prysner and Abby Martin that uncovers a shocking blind spot in the climate conversation: the U.S. military.

Exempt from international climate agreements and rarely scrutinized in mainstream reporting, the Pentagon is revealed here as the world’s single largest institutional polluter—spewing carbon, contaminating water, and scarring landscapes across the globe. Combining investigative journalism, striking visuals, and stories from impacted communities, the film challenges audiences to rethink the hidden costs of a global military empire and its planetary consequences. Provocative, urgent, and eye-opening, this is a documentary that will change how you see both the military and environmentalism.

Featuring Q&A with co-director Mike Prysner following the film.

Learn more about the film and watch the trailer at EarthsGreatestEnemy.com

Time: 6 to 8:45 p.m., April 15

Cost: $10 to $20

Details: https://tinyurl.com/LB-Art-Earths-Greatest-Enemy

Venue: Art Theatre of Long BeachLong Beach, 2025 East 4th St., Long Beach

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