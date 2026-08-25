California Intends to Sue Trump Administration Over Latest Attack on Voting

SACRAMENTO — Gov. Gavin Newsom Aug. 24 responded to the U.S. Supreme Court allowing the Trump administration to pursue its Executive Order related to mail-in ballots.

This ruling comes as legislation the Governor announced earlier this summer is now moving in the California Legislature.

“The Supreme Court just let the Trump administration move ahead (for now) with its plan to disenfranchise voters across the country. California will be suing AGAIN to block these Orwellian rules from being implemented,” said Gov. Gavin Newsom

New proposals to protect California ballots

Following the signing of election safeguarding bills earlier this summer, Gov. Newsom and the California Legislature are doubling down to ensure California continues to defend democracy as new threats from Donald Trump and his election-rigging allies emerge. As of today, that legislation is in print:

AB 282 (Pellerin) — establishes two new felonies. Prohibits any person from seizing or causing the seizure of ballots, election records, or certified voting technology before election results are certified, punishable up to 3 years in prison. Prohibits any person with authority from directing someone in their supervision to do the same, punishable by up to 4 years in prison. SB 259 (Wahab) — establishes a new felony punishable by up to 4 years in prison for a person in a position with authority who directs another person subject to their supervision and authority to interfere with a ballot’s delivery to a voter or return to the local elections official. Additionally adds a misdemeanor punishing anyone who interferes with the delivery of a vote by mail ballot to a voter.



This “Election Protection” legislative package builds on lessons learned from recent actions and threats to interfere with election administration — ensuring California has the strongest legal protections in the nation to safeguard every lawful vote.



In his final budget, the Governor and Legislature included several investments in the state’s election system”

$29 million for increased staffing, technology and equipment upgrades and purchases for counties to speed up counting and increase capacity.

$5 million for voter outreach and education at the county level to help Californians know resources and tools available in their community.

$5 million for voter outreach and education at the statewide level via the office of Secretary of State.

$750,000 to support statewide efforts to combat mis- and disinformation and ensure the state is prepared to guard against federal interference.