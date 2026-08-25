Arts Council for Long Beach Dancing in the Streets 50th Anniversary Celebration at State of the Arts.

Join the 50th anniversary celebration at State of the Arts. This year will be made even more special by inviting artists in the Arts Council registry and students to take advantage of a buy-one-get-one-free VIP ticket offer.

A limited number of BOGO tickets are available on a first-come, first-served basis, so be sure to reserve yours before they’re gone.

As a VIP guest, you’ll enjoy access to the exclusive lounge, premium seating, a private bar, and hors d’oeuvres. It’s a wonderful way to celebrate alongside dignitaries, honorees, and fellow supporters while honoring the people and partnerships that help keep Long Beach creative, connected, and vibrant.

The event will happen during DTLB Alliance’s EZ Sip Event

Time: 4 to 8 p.m., Sept. 19

Cost: Free

Details: RSVP today general admission

Venue: Promenade Square Park, 215 East 1st St., Promenade South (south of the EZ Sip Event) Long Beach

~ To redeem, select the VIP Reception “(2 for 1 deal)” option at the link below.

VIP RSVP Here: https://tinyurl.com/Arts-LB-5th-anniversary-VIP