Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk Launches Voter Outreach Ahead of 2026 General Election

LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk (RR/CC) Dean C. Logan announced the mailing of voter outreach materials to millions of registered voters across the County as part of voter education efforts for the November 3, 2026 General Election.

Approximately 4.8 million registered voters will receive a voter outreach postcard providing key information about voting options and important election dates. The postcard is translated into 18 languages and serves as an early reminder for voters to begin planning how they will participate in the upcoming election.

In addition, the RR/CC is sending a Language Access mailer to approximately 1 million voters who are newer registrants and are currently receiving election materials in English. This expanded mailer includes the same election information as the postcard, along with a Language Request Form that allows voters to request their ballot and election materials in their preferred language.

The mailers highlight key information for the election, including:

Vote by Mail ballots will begin mailing to all registered voters no later than October 5

Official Ballot Drop Boxes will open the same day Vote by Mail ballots begin mailing

Vote Centers will open October 24 through Election Day, November 3

Voters may return their ballot using an Official Ballot Drop Box, by mail, or vote in person at any Vote Center in Los Angeles County

Voters are also encouraged to create a personalized voting plan and receive timely election updates by visiting PLAN.LAVOTE.GOV or texting PLAN to LAVOTE (528683).

Details: For more information about the Nov. 3 general election, visit LAVOTE.GOV.