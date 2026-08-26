Mixiotes and the Matriarchy.

A traditional Mexican feast with Chef Sandra Orozco of Cultura con Sabor exploring motherhood as a force in urbanism.

An event by Long Beach Fresh

Mixiotes & Matriarchy is a traditional Mexican feast and conversation with Chef Sandra Orozco of Cultura con Sabor exploring motherhood as a powerful—and often underestimated—force in urbanism.

At the center of the table are mixiotes, a traditional dish from central Mexico: chile-marinated meat slowly steamed in individual parcels, historically wrapped in the thin outer membrane of the maguey plant. Deeply aromatic, tender, and rooted in Indigenous Mexican foodways, it’s the kind of food that carries history before anyone starts talking.

Over mixiotes, rice, beans, and a shared table, explore how mothers, grandmothers, tías, and caregivers have shaped neighborhoods through everyday care, local environmental justice battles, and major chapters of urbanist history—from Jane Jacobs’ neighborhood organizing to the mothers whose activism helped catalyze the Dutch bicycle movement.

The gathering takes place at Moonwater Farm in Compton, a land-based learning hub investing in the regeneration of health, community wealth, and the Earth through education, events, and partnerships advancing social equity.

Additional elements organizers hope to confirm include a masa, nixtamalization, and metate demonstration with live tortilla-making at the comal—bringing foodways, ancestry, care, and community power to the same table.

Time: 6 to 8:30, Aug. 29

Cost: Free

Details: https://tinyurl.com/Mixiotes-Matriarchy

Venue: Moonwater Farm, 544 West Raymond St., Compton