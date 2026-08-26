New Helpline Connects Californians to Same-Day Opioid Treatment Support

SACRAMENTO — Gov. Gavin Newsom Aug. 25 launched CA Bridge Connect, a free statewide call- and text-based service offering immediate help and support to Californians seeking treatment for opioid use. This is part of a broader strategy to take on the opioid and overdose epidemic, which includes expanding access to addiction treatment.

The confidential helpline serves people seeking help, families, caregivers, and clinicians, regardless of insurance coverage. People reaching out can get same-day referrals to behavioral health navigators who can assess a person’s needs; coordinate real-time referrals to clinics, emergency departments, community providers, and telehealth providers; and, when appropriate, prescribe medication for addiction treatment or MAT, an evidence-based approach to treating opioid use disorder.

CA Bridge Connect gives Californians a direct, same-day route to lifesaving care. This access to evidence-based treatment, including MAT, is vital to preventing overdoses and improving health outcomes.

If you or someone you know needs help: call 1-800-944-1807 or text 1-833-308-0461, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information on opioids and how you can protect yourself and loved ones, visit Opioids.CA.GOV,