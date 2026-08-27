RPV Landslide Briefs: Update on Re-Energization and Revising Landslide Insurance Pool

RPV Seeks Update from SCE on Re-Energization Plans

It’s been almost two years since Southern California Edison or SCE announced the first power shutoffs in the landslide area due to accelerated ground movement that peaked at nearly 1 foot per week that summer. The land movement went on to slow dramatically, today averaging 1.1 inches per week. While impacted residents in Seaview and Portuguese Bend Beach Club have had their service restored, the Portuguese Bend Community Association (PBCA) neighborhood remains de-energized, with residents still relying on solar power or generators.

The city, too, continues to be impacted by the shutoffs. Every month, RPV spends about $53,000 to rent and fuel generators that power the deep dewatering wells at the toe of the Portuguese Bend Landslide. The wells have removed over half a billion gallons of groundwater since fall 2024 — enough to cover 58 footballs fields with 10 feet of water. The city’s geologist believes the wells have contributed to the significant slowdown. The city spends another roughly $12,000 a month to rent and fuel the generators that run the sewer system serving the PBCA neighborhood.

In January 2025, SCE informed the city that a continued and sustained reduction in land movement near its electrical infrastructure to less than 1 inch per week would be necessary to consider re-energizing the Portuguese Bend area. Like many residents, the city feels the tremendous reduction in land movement warrants a renewed discussion. That’s why last week, city manager Ara Mihranian sent a letter to SCE President and CEO Steven D. Powell requesting an in-person meeting to discuss the restoration and long-term reliability of electrical service in the landslide area.

Re-energizing Portuguese Bend when it is safe to do so is critical for not only the residents who are going on two years without SCE service, but for the city to continue the very landslide remediation work believed to have helped reverse the acceleration. The city’s estimated $150 million comprehensive landslide remediation plan includes additional groundwater extraction and stabilization measures. Reliable electrical service will be essential to operating the system and preventing future re-acceleration.

RPV is seeking to meet with SCE to review the latest land movement data, discuss re-energization criteria, and identify a path toward safely restoring and maintaining reliable electrical service for the affected community while supporting the city’s long-term remediation efforts.

Mr. Powell responded that SCE is reviewing the information with its leadership, engineering, and operational teams, and will coordinate setting up a discussion in the near future.

Read the City’s letter (PDF), and Mr. Powell’s response letter (PDF), on the city website.

City Council to Revisit Proposed Landslide Insurance Pool

On Sept. 1, the city council will receive an informational report from city staff exploring the feasibility of developing a joint powers authority or JPA to provide landslide insurance coverage to individuals.

Because land movement-related damages are not usually covered by most homeowners insurance policies, the council previously requested city staff look into whether a JPA or other form of insurance program may address this gap. Staff determined that while JPAs come with constraints — among them, the fact that they are not authorized to provide residential insurance to private property owners — a more viable path forward may be pursuing the creation of an alternate insurance model similar to the California Earthquake Authority or CEA or the California FAIR Plan Association or FAIR Plan.

The council will consider sending a letter to state legislators and the California insurance commissioner asking them to consider creating similar program to provide individuals with basic landslide insurance.

A staff report (PDF) with more information is available on the city website.

Meeting Info

The city council meeting will take place on Sept. 1, at 7 p.m. in McTaggart Hall at Hesse Park and via Zoom. Watch live on RPVtv’s YouTube channel, at rpvca.gov, or on Cox 33/FiOS 38. To participate in public comment during the meeting in person or virtually, complete a form at rpvca.gov/participate. Email your comments on agenda items to cc@rpvca.gov.