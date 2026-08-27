Palos Verdes Peninsula Cities Secure Federal Approval of Multi-Jurisdictional Hazard Mitigation Plan

PALOS VERDES PENINSULA — The cities of Rancho Palos Verdes, Rolling Hills Estates, Rolling Hills, and Palos Verdes Estates Aug. 27 announced their multi-jurisdictional hazard mitigation plan earned approval by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, ensuring the Palos Verdes Peninsula remains eligible for state and federal funding to reduce long-term risk from natural hazards.

FEMA approved the plan in June following a more than year-long effort that included robust public outreach, engagement with community stakeholders, and multi-agency coordination. The plan addresses threats from potential natural hazards the peninsula is vulnerable to—such as earthquakes, heat waves, landslides, strong wind events, and wildfires—and identifies possible strategies to reduce their impacts. The planning process was spearheaded by the City of Rolling Hills Estates and supported by consultant Black & Veatch. FEMA’s approval of the plan ensures funding eligibility for the next five years at a time when the City of Rancho Palos Verdes has several federal hazard mitigation grants pending.

This is the region’s first hazard mitigation plan encompassing all four cities on the Palos Verdes Peninsula, which work closely on emergency planning efforts. The plan also includes the Abalone Cove Landslide Abatement District and Klondike Canyon Landslide Abatement District, which each perform landslide mitigation work within their boundaries in the City of Rancho Palos Verdes.

Details: The final multi-jurisdictional hazard mitigation plan and more information about the planning effort are available on the peninsula’s emergency information website, PVPready.gov.