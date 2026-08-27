It’s Hot! Harbor Area Library Cooling Centers Are Open for You

When temperatures increase, the heat can be unpleasant and at times dangerous. Find relief from the heat at a nearby cooling center. For additional locations and more resources, visit Ready LA County | Excessive Heat.

San Pedro Regional Branch Library

Hours: Thursday, 10 a.m. tp 8 p.m., Friday, Saturday, 89:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Sunday 1 to 5 p.m., Monday to Wednesday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Location: 931 S. Gaffey Street, San Pedro, CA 90731

Phone: 310-548-7779

Lomita Library Hours: Tuesday to Wednesday 12 to 8 p.m., Thursday to Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday, Sunday – Closed

Location: 24200 Narbonne Ave., Lomita

Harbor City – Harbor Gateway Branch Library

Hours: Monday to Wednesday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Tuesday to Thursday 12 to 8 p.m., Friday, Saturday 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Sunday – Closed

Address: 24000 S Western Ave, Harbor City, CA 90710

Wilmington Branch Library

Hours: Sunday: Closed, Monday: 10 am to 8 p.m., Tuesday: 12 to 8 p.m., Wednesday: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Thursday: 12 to 8 p.m., Friday: 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Saturday: 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Location: 1300 N Avalon Blvd, Wilmington, CA 90744

Peninsula Center Library

Hours: Sunday: 1 to 5 p.m., Monday to Thursday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday: 2 to 6 p.m., Saturday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Location: 701 Silver Spur Road, Rolling Hills Estates, CA, US, 90274

Phone: 310-377-9584