LA Supervisors Empower Department of Youth Development to Lead Programming in Juvenile Facilities

LOS ANGELES — On April 7, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors passed Motion 2004, a measure to transform the care of justice-involved youth. Authored by Supervisors Lindsey P. Horvath and Janice Hahn, the motion empowers the Department of Youth Development or DYD to take the lead role in establishing programs and services in halls and camps, within the confines of existing legal restrictions.

This shift authorizes DYD to design and implement essential programming to ensure high-quality, evidence-informed care that prioritizes healing and accountability. By moving beyond traditional punitive models, the initiative aims to break down bureaucratic barriers and provide youth with consistent support during and after custody.

“We are deeply grateful to Supervisors Horvath and Hahn for their commitment to reimagining youth justice through this vital motion,” said DYD Director David J. Carroll. “The well-being of young people is a shared responsibility, one that requires us to move beyond old models and invest in evidence-informed, data-driven coordination. When we meet the full range of a young person’s developmental needs, we don’t just improve their time spent in detention facilities—we ensure their lasting success back in the community.”

DYD is collaborating with county and community partner agencies to establish formal policies and secure sustainable funding.

Details: DYD.LA

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