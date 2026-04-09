Reminder: Environmental Justice Advisory Committee (EJAC) Meeting on April 24

The Department of Pesticide Regulation or DPR is hosting a public meeting for the Environmental Justice Advisory Committee or EJAC, established by Assembly Bill (AB) 652. The meeting is open to the public.
The meeting is being held in-person in Salinas and remote via Zoom. A live webcast of the meeting will be available for viewing.
Time: 4 to 8 p.m., April 24
In-person participation: Salinas City Hall (The Rotunda), 200 Lincoln Ave, Salinas, CA 93901
Online participation via Zoom Webinar: Register
Webinar ID: 853 1885 8242
Passcode: 829178
Webinar ID: 853 1885 8242
Phone Number: (888) 475-4499 US Toll-free
Members of the public may join remotely via the Zoom link or at the address listed above. To the extent that Zoom requires members of the public to enter a name or other information as a condition of attending the meeting, members of the public may enter pseudonyms or other anonymous information.
View-only: English Webcast Link, Spanish Webcast Link
To only watch the meeting and not provide verbal comments, please view via the webcast.
Materials:
- Other materials will be posted, on the website, as they become available.
For questions, comments, additional information or assistance to participate in this meeting, or to request reasonable accommodations, please email EJACinfo@cdpr.ca.gov, no later than 10 business days before the meeting.
Language Services
This meeting will be offered in English and Spanish. To request translation of a written document, interpretation services for the meeting, or sign language services, please email LanguageAccess@cdpr.ca.gov as soon as possible and no later than 10 business days before the meeting.