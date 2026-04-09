Reminder: Environmental Justice Advisory Committee (EJAC) Meeting on April 24

The Department of Pesticide Regulation or DPR is hosting a public meeting for the Environmental Justice Advisory Committee or EJAC, established by Assembly Bill (AB) 652. The meeting is open to the public.

The meeting is being held in-person in Salinas and remote via Zoom. A live webcast of the meeting will be available for viewing.

Time: 4 to 8 p.m., April 24

In-person participation: Salinas City Hall (The Rotunda), 200 Lincoln Ave, Salinas, CA 93901

Online participation via Zoom Webinar: Register

Webinar ID: 853 1885 8242

Passcode: 829178

Webinar ID: 853 1885 8242

Phone Number: (888) 475-4499 US Toll-free

Members of the public may join remotely via the Zoom link or at the address listed above. To the extent that Zoom requires members of the public to enter a name or other information as a condition of attending the meeting, members of the public may enter pseudonyms or other anonymous information.

View-only: English Webcast Link, Spanish Webcast Link

To only watch the meeting and not provide verbal comments, please view via the webcast.

Materials:

Other materials will be posted, on the website , as they become available.

For questions, comments, additional information or assistance to participate in this meeting, or to request reasonable accommodations, please email EJACinfo@cdpr.ca.gov, no later than 10 business days before the meeting.

Language Services

This meeting will be offered in English and Spanish. To request translation of a written document, interpretation services for the meeting, or sign language services, please email LanguageAccess@cdpr.ca.gov as soon as possible and no later than 10 business days before the meeting.

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