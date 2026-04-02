Letters to the Editor: Hahn’s Leadership, PBID Renewal Debate, and Bills Target Big Tech Profits Over Youth

On Janice Hahn

James Preston Allen and team celebrate LA County Supervisor Janice Hahn. They want to honor her with their Women of Leadership Award. Might it have something to do with the fact that the LA County Board of Supervisors spends a lot of money on advertising in Random Lengths News?

I notice that the report listed all the programs she procured for the region, as well as the money she has spent as County Supervisor.

Hahn doled out funds to key interest groups, like the LGBT lobby and labor unions. Have her policies made Los Angeles County any safer, though? A previous report in RLn talked about the low morale and staffing shortages in the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. What has Hahn done to fix those problems?

Where was she when former DA George Gascon did nothing about the rising crime around the ports and in the cities? Did she support Nathan Hochman when he challenged and defeated Gascon?

Have her decisions turned this county into a go-to investment destination for prospective employers? How about the rising cost of housing, rent, and home purchases?

All of these factors have only gotten worse since Hahn got elected to the LA County Board of Supervisors. She cares about illegal aliens, she protests President Trump, and she has held the same seat her father had held forty years ago. I am not sure how any of this makes courage or conscious. It’s not that hard to spend other people’s money, and for what purpose?

Arthur Schaper

Torrance, CA 90503

Dear Mr. Schaper,

It’s always a pleasure to hear from the MAGA heckler of Torrance. First off no one buys our editorials or our respect no matter how much money they spend. Second Ms. Hahn is the Supervisor not the county sheriff nor the district attorney. And thirdly she is one of few elected officials that hasn’t been plagued by corruption and malfeasance in office. However on top of all of this she has shown true compassion to the indigent, poor, homeless and the strangers among us, which comes from a truly morally religious conscience. Something your idol the Orange Felon truly lacks– compassion and empathy.

James Preston Allen, Publisher

PBID – Up for Renewal

Twenty-three years ago, when we purchased our 2 buildings at the corner of W. 8th Street, and S. Pacific Ave., we had great expectation that during our tenure, significant change, for the better, would take place. As of this moment, we are still waiting! Even more evident, is the distressing, significant decline, in the appearance of the central core of the historic commercial district.

The entire retail area lacks vision, and is devoid of any direction, or theme; it resembles more of a wasteland, than a cohesive, viable commercial district. Vacant, gated store fronts, for rent signs everywhere, no inviting, nor enticing retail.

The word on the street seems to be: When “WEST HARBOR” is finally up and running, it will bring visitors to the historic commercial district. What is going to entice these people to come to something that resembles a Ghost Town?

We spent an enormous amount of money, bringing our small part of town up to, what is considered by many, to be a San Pedro “showplace”, but we now feel as though we’re an island surrounded by a sea of boarded up, gated, vacant storefronts.

Having said this, who is to blame? Our immediate reaction to this question is PBID! Yearly, we spend several thousands of dollars for the services of PBID, FOR WHAT! The directors appear to have no plan, nor any vision that will give rise to revitalizing the historic commercial core, making it a “go to” destination.

WEST HARBOR has been in the works for years. During this time, PBID should have addressed the issue of a declining historic commercial district, and a plan could have been implemented to enhance it.

We, as part of the historic San Pedro Commercial District, find ourselves behind in the entire process, but it is never too late. Seeing that PBID is up for renewal, we vehemently encourage major changes in the PBID board of directors.

George Woytovich and Patti Kraakevik San Pedro Commercial Property Owners

Guilty — And It’s Time to Act

Two juries in two states, in less than 24 hours delivered a clear message: Big Tech cannot keep putting profits over our kids.

For years, I’ve sounded the alarm about the real harm social media is causing—especially to young people. Now, families and the courts are confirming what we already knew: these companies must be held accountable.

This is a turning point.

We must act to protect kids and give parents real control over how powerful algorithms target and influence them. Social media companies have a duty of care—and they’ve failed to uphold it.

In California, I’m pushing forward with legislation to change that.

My bills, AB 1700 and AB 1709, will bring real accountability and stronger protections for young people online—and I’m fighting to get them passed this year.

These bills follow the successful Australian model: they raise the minimum age of using and accessing social media to 16 and establish an eSafety oversight authority to inform and recommend sensible guardrails around youth digital life to the legislature.

Because enough is enough

Josh Lowenthal

Assembly Speaker Pro Tempore, 69th District

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