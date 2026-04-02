A Waterfront Icon Remembered

Tommy Amalfitano Leaves Lasting Mark on San Pedro

(December 10, 1942 – March 16, 2026)

San Pedro and the fishing community have lost a giant, central to the town and the industry. Tommy Amalfitano passed away March 16, 2026, leaving a legacy of hard work and good fish. The San Pedro Fish Market is testament to Tommy’s decades of dedication and effort. The waterfront is going to miss Tommy Amalfitano, one of San Pedro’s finest.

Tommy is survived by his loving family, Michi, his devoted partner for 35 years; his children Mike and Aimee, grandchildren Amanda, Matthew, Andy, Samantha, Kylie and Alex, and great-grandchildren Millie, Alivia, Andreas, and Kaira. Also survived by his sister, Rose Marie; his nephew Richard; his niece Julie, and his daughter-in-law, Maria. He was preceded in death by his father Catello, his mother, Mary, his daughter Tiffany, and son, Tommy Jr.

Tommy lived a long, full life and made full use of every single minute. A self-made man, he believed in hard work, straight talk, and earning your place in the world. From humble beginnings, he became a successful business owner of the San Pedro Fish Market, proudly running a family business. Tommy was the salt of the earth in the truest sense; reliable, tough, and deeply loyal to the people he loved.

Visitation was held on March 24 at the McNerney’s Mortuary. A funeral Mass was held on at the Mary Star of the Sea Church, followed by a burial on March 25, at the Green Hills Cemetery

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Boys & Girls Club of San Pedro in his honor.

Like this: Like Loading...