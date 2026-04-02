Anita (Fistonich) Mardesich (1924-2026)

Anita (Fistonich) Mardesich died February 24, 2026, in San Pedro, California, at 101 years old. Described by close friends as a vibrant and agile individual, she was born on August 28, 1924, in Los Angeles. She was the second child of immigrant parents, Andrew and Maria (aka Mary nee Chaidez) Fistonich. Her mother “escaped” the reign of Pancho Villa, emigrating from Mexico c.1918. Her father, a native of Isle of Hvar, Republic of Croatia, was the founder of Star Fisheries in 1921, and a pioneer of the commercial fish markets now located at 22nd Street at the Port of Los Angeles.

Anita grew up in San Pedro and attended 15th Street Elementary, Richard Henry Dana Junior High, and San Pedro High Schools, graduating in 1942. As a girl, she often worked alongside her father in the family business, as did her sister and brother. During World War II, she worked for the Army Air Force at Fort MacArthur, the Naval Station at Terminal Island, the Regan Forge Agency, at the foot of Knoll Hill by Todd Shipyard. Then she worked at Starkist Fisheries on Terminal Island.

She married the love of her life, Nick Mardesich, in 1952 at Holy Trinity Church. Their son and only child, Nick Jr., was born in 1953. She was raised in the Mary Star of the Sea Church parish; however, after her marriage became an active parish member of Holy Trinity. She worked alongside her husband in their numerous business enterprises, culminating with their own fish market, American Fisheries, located on 22nd Street. The family resided in the South Shores neighborhood of San Pedro, where she resided until the end of her days.

Known for her warmth, strong spiritual nature, elegant attire, pretty smile and witty humor she was immensely altruistic and advocate local history and community. She was a proud member of the Dalmatian American Club, founding member of San Pedro Peninsula Cancer Guild, and along with her sister very supportive of Little Sisters Of The Poor. She is featured in Stories of Los Angeles Harbor Area: For Yesterday, Today & Tomorrow (SOLAHA Vol. I) (www.storieslaharborarea.com) oral history project where she shared memories of growing up in the Great Depression among other stories.

Preceded in death by her parents, her husband, her son, siblings Helen (Fistonich) DiMaggio and Andrew Fistonich, Jr. she is survived by her grandchildren Nicole (Greg) Edwards, Nicholas Mardesich, III Kristen Mardesich, great grandchildren Derrick and Gabriella Edwards; and Nicholas Mardesich IV; many nieces, nephews, god-children, and abundance of friends. In an article in Random Lengths News commemorating her 100th birthday in 2024 she had this to say: “I think how wonderful and carefree we were. How wonderful everything was and our parents not that we never thought of money, it’s always having each other, loving one another, doing for one another….if you want a friend, you’ve got to be a friend. You want to be loved, you give love….Life (has) tribulations, but you have to try to do the best to overcome them. And when they happen don’t put them in your memory book. Try to keep your book with nice memories.”

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent in her memory to Mary Star Of The Sea High School, 2500 N. Taper Ave.., SP 90731; San Pedro Peninsula Cancer Guild, 1536 W. 25h Street. #524, SP 90732; St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital (Dedication Gift in her name), P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148.

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