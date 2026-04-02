Two Random Happenings: All-Star Punk Lineup and Catatonic Fire At Alvas

Alley Cats, Project K Lead All-Star Punk Lineup for CHIRLA Benefit

On April 5, the Sardine is hosting a benefit show for the Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights Los Angeles (CHIRLA) from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.. The event features live music from legendary bands the Alley Cats, one of early L.A. punk’s sharpest acts that blended catchy hooks with nervous energy. Emerging from the late-’70s Hollywood scene, they stood out for melodic songwriting and socially aware lyrics, helping define Southern California’s first wave.

Project K Is a raw, no-frills punk rooted in DIY ethos and political urgency. Known in underground circles for intense live sets, they fused speed and aggression with sharp commentary, embodying the spirit of grassroots resistance.

M-16 is hardcore attack was fast, loud, and confrontational. Drawing from street-level frustration, their sound leaned into breakneck tempos and shouted vocals, capturing the urgency and volatility of punk’s more aggressive edge.

El Colmo carved a distinct lane with bilingual lyrics and borderland identity at the forefront. Their music fused punk energy with cultural commentary, reflecting Chicano perspectives often overlooked in mainstream punk narratives.

Cosmic Kitten brings a playful, offbeat twist to punk, mixing fuzzy guitars with surreal, spacey themes. Their sound balanced irreverence and experimentation, offering a colorful counterpoint to the genre’s darker tones.

The benefit show includes food by @pablo_spaulding. The night’s cuisine will have meat and vegan options. The benefit show aims to support CHIRLA in its effort to provide legal services, deportation defense, and advocacy for immigrant families.

Visit https://www.thesardinepedro.com for tickets and more info.

Catatonic Brings Jazz-Funk Fusion Fire to Alvas Showroom April 18

On April 18, the band, Catatonic, will at Alvas Showroom. Catatonic fuses jazz, funk, and high-voltage fusion into a groove-driven sound built on tight musicianship and improvisation. Known for dynamic live performances, the band shifts seamlessly from deep-pocket rhythms to exploratory jams, channeling both classic fusion influences and a modern, experimental edge. Visits alvasshowroom.com for tickets and more info

Like this: Like Loading...