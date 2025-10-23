Letters to the Editor: Toberman Seniors Rebuild Reputation, School Library Proposal, and Praise for “Art, Authenticity vs. Hypocrisy”

Toberman Seniors Club Seeks to Restore Its Good Name Amid Unexplained Changes

We, the members of the Toberman Seniors Club — formerly located at the Toberman Neighborhood Center in San Pedro for more than 60 years — feel compelled to clear our good name and reputation.

Last year, several unexpected changes began to affect our group without any explanation. These included restrictions on parking, limited restroom access, changes to our meeting room, a lack of communication from staff, and even the removal of our club’s U.S. flag, which was never returned.

In addition, serious accusations were made against our members, including claims that we intimidated staff and disrupted meetings with clients. We requested a meeting with the individual who made these allegations, but that request was denied. We also asked to speak with the organization’s board, but that opportunity was not granted either.

We are writing this letter in hopes that the good name and reputation of the Toberman Seniors Club — a group that has been a valued part of the San Pedro community for generations — may be restored.

Thank you in advance for considering and publishing our letter

Sincerely,

Diana Bejarano of Toberman Seniors Club

Request for School Library·

Hi! I’m Ms. Marissa, the librarian at Cabrillo Avenue Elementary School and a neighbor here. This project will help to bring brand-new graphic novels to our elementary school library! Graphic novels are very popular among our students, so adding new titles regularly is a must. Support my students here: https://tinyurl.com/CabrilloSP-Library

Marissa Hassani

Cabrillo Elementary School

San Pedro

“Art, Authenticity vs. Hypocrisy,” in the October 9-22, 2025

Dear Mr. Allen,

I am writing to express my profound appreciation and wholehearted support for your brilliant editorial, “Art, Authenticity vs. Hypocrisy,” in the October 9-22, 2025 issue. Your piece is one of the most incisive and clearly articulated commentaries on public art and civic integrity I have enjoyed reading. I was particularly impressed with how you framed the central conflict not merely as a matter of aesthetic taste, but as a fundamental struggle for the soul of our community. Your analysis of how art can be co-opted by “civic branding” and corporate interests, thereby losing its authentic voice, was incredibly compelling. The point you made about the difference between art that decorates a power structure versus art that questions and challenges it is a crucial distinction that is too often glossed over. You gave a voice to the vague unease many feel when public art feels more like a public relations campaign than a genuine expression of community spirit.

Furthermore, your ability to connect this artistic hypocrisy to broader political and social issues gave the editorial tremendous weight. It was not just an article about art; it was a powerful metaphor for accountability.

On a related note, as a United States Marine Corps veteran, I must also thank you for a previous piece where you referenced the wisdom of one of my heroes, Major General Smedley D. Butler. Seeing his powerful assertion within his speech and published book, “War is a Racket,” in your publication left a lasting impression. It demonstrated the same intellectual courage and commitment to uncomfortable truths you displayed in this latest editorial. Your work consistently goes beyond surface-level reporting to engage with the foundational principles that shape our community; for that, you have my most profound respect.

Your voice is a vital one. Please continue to challenge, provoke, and inspire your readers with this caliber of journalism. Thank you for your dedication and insight.

In Peace and Justice, Coach

Dr. Lawrence J. Gist II, Esq.

International Humanitarian Law

Rancho Palos Verdes, CA

Dr. Gist,

Thanks for the appreciation of my work, many times I hear more complaints than I do applause in the letters section, but that’s not to say I and RLN don’t get the vast majority of this town’s approval and appreciation. I am often stopped and told so when shopping or going out to dinner. And yet there’s a small cadre of business boosters who are living in their own PR bubble that refuse to listen, read or comprehend that there’s a different perspective than theirs and one which is better informed or historically more contextual.

Thanks for writing,

James Preston Allen, Publisher

Like this: Like Loading...