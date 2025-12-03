Metro Directors to Vote Thursday on Moving Hahn’s Olympic Water Taxi Forward

LOS ANGELES — The Metro Board of Directors will vote Dec. 4 on a motion brought forward by director and Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn directing Metro staff to begin the process of identifying potential operators and assessing funding options for Hahn’s proposed water taxi between San Pedro and Long Beach for the 2028 Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games. Hahn’s motion is coauthored by her colleagues on the Board Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, Chair Fernando Dutra, Jacquelyn Dupont-Walker, Inglewood Mayor James Butts, and Pomona Mayor Tim Sandoval.

Hahn’s water taxi will offer a public transport connection for San Pedro and surrounding communities, as well as for riders along Metro’s J (Silver) Line, which runs from El Monte to San Pedro via Downtown Los Angeles. Olympics attendees could also park at the Harbor Gateway Transit Center in Gardena and take the J Line to San Pedro to catch the water taxi, significantly relieving traffic congestion in and around Long Beach and on the Vincent Thomas Bridge. Long Beach is set to host 18 sporting events across seven venues during the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games. San Pedro will host sailing, be home to Croatia House, and will have hotels filled with Olympic visitors.

Last month, Metro presented its feasibility study for the water taxi to the Board’s Operations Committee. Among other findings, the report determined that the cost of operating the water taxi could be as low as $4 per passenger seat.

Should the Metro Board approve Hahn’s motion tomorrow, Metro staff will return to the Board within 180 days with findings such as public-private partnership structures, a proposed implementation timeline, and any next steps.

Time: 10 a.m., Dec. 4, item expected to be heard around 11:30am

Details: Click here for live stream

Like this: Like Loading...