Governors Briefs: Calidornian’s Can Now Report Misconduct by Federal Agents and New Appointment

California Introduces Online Portal to Report Misconduct by Federal Agents

CALIFORNIA – Gov. Gavin Newsom and Attorney General Rob Bonta today announced a new online portal to assist members of the public in sharing information with the California Department of Justice regarding potentially unlawful activity by federal agents and officers across the state. Federal agents have broad authority to enforce federal laws, including federal immigration laws, but they must do so lawfully. The portal, which allows Californians to submit video and photos, will help the California Department of Justice create a record of potential unlawful conduct by federal agents, and inform possible legal actions the state may take to protect Californians’ rights.

If you believe a federal agent is acting unlawfully, you can report it here: https://oag.ca.gov/reportmisconduct



Be advised that submitting information in or filing a complaint in the portal does not mean that the Attorney General will necessarily take any particular action on your complaint. The Attorney General is prohibited by law from representing private individuals or providing legal advice, legal research, or legal analysis to private individuals, including in immigration proceedings. You may obtain a referral to a certified lawyer referral service by calling the State Bar at 1-866-442-2529 or via its website. If you cannot afford a private attorney, you may consider contacting your local legal aid office. For a referral, visit this link and click on the Find Legal Assistance tab. If you believe you are witnessing a crime in progress, you should call 911 or your local law enforcement agency and report it; the Portal does not constitute formal reporting of a crime to a law enforcement agency, and will not result in an immediate law enforcement response.



Gov. Newsom recently signed into law additional measures that build upon the nation’s strongest laws to protect Californians from tactics being employed by federal immigration officers.



Families will be notified when immigration enforcement comes on school campuses, and student information and classrooms are protected from ICE and CBP — and require a judicial warrant or court order to be accessed. Emergency rooms and other nonpublic areas in a public hospital are off limits to immigration enforcement without a judicial warrant or court order, and immigration information collected by a health care provider is protected as medical information. Licensed childcare facilities and state preschools will not collect immigration-related information from students and families, and families’ private information is further protected.

Gov. Newsom Announces Appointments

SACRAMENTO — Gov. Gavin Newsom Nov. 21 announced the following appointments:

Martin Muoto, of Los Angeles, has been appointed to the California Housing Finance Agency board of directors. Muoto has been founder and chief executive officer at Model/Z since 2023 and founder and chief executive officer at SoLa Impact since 2012. Muoto was senior vice president of sales and strategy at Walz Group from 2006 to 2012. He was a founder and principal at Accretive Partners from 1999 to 2005. Muoto was director of research at General Atlantic Partners from 1996 to 1999. He held multiple positions at Gartner Inc from 1993 to 1996, including research analyst, founder of marketing, knowledge, and technology practice and research associate. Muoto earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Economics from the Wharton School and Bachelor of Arts degree in Industrial Sociology from the University of Pennsylvania. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Muoto is registered without party preference.

