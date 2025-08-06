Amplify Your Voice: Virtual Forum on LA County Law Enforcement & ICE – Register Now

The Los Angeles County Sheriff Civilian Oversight Commission is bringing together experts in civilian oversight, law enforcement professionals, and community partners on Aug. 7, to discuss local law enforcement operations associated with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement or ICE across the county. The public will be able to provide comments and/or ask questions.

This forum is intended to provide the community with a greater awareness of local law enforcement policies as well as information about ways they can safely and lawfully protest against immigration enforcement practices with which they may disagree.

Join virtually

Register in advance to participate in the meeting.

Time: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Aug.7

Details: Register, https://tinyurl.com/Law-enforcement-and-immgration

Watch the livestream: https://www.youtube.com/@LACountyCOC

