Wednesday, August 6, 2025
spot_img
spot_img
HomeNewsAmplify Your Voice: Virtual Forum on LA County Law Enforcement & ICE...
News

Amplify Your Voice: Virtual Forum on LA County Law Enforcement & ICE – Register Now

Reporters Desk
By Reporters Desk
0
131
Virtual Forum ICE

The Los Angeles County Sheriff Civilian Oversight Commission is bringing together experts in civilian oversight, law enforcement professionals, and community partners on Aug. 7, to discuss local law enforcement operations associated with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement or ICE across the county. The public will be able to provide comments and/or ask questions.

This forum is intended to provide the community with a greater awareness of local law enforcement policies as well as information about ways they can safely and lawfully protest against immigration enforcement practices with which they may disagree.

Join virtually

Register in advance to participate in the meeting.

Time: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Aug.7

Details: Register, https://tinyurl.com/Law-enforcement-and-immgration

 

Watch the livestream: https://www.youtube.com/@LACountyCOC

Previous article
From Boom to Bottleneck: Is California’s Economic Edge At Risk?
Next article
LA Briefs: Researchers Awarded Port Pollution Study Grant as LAFD Strengthens HAZMAT Response
Reporters Desk
Reporters Deskhttps://www.randomlengthsnews.com

RELATED ARTICLES

Tell us what you think about this story.

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Real people. Real news. Random Lengths is the Los Angeles harbor area's remaining independently owned progressive news magazine. We cover news in Carson, Wilmington, Long Beach, Lomita, Torrance, Rancho Palos Verdes and San Pedro.

Contact us: letters@randomlengthsnews.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv