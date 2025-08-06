LA Briefs: Researchers Awarded Port Pollution Study Grant as LAFD Strengthens HAZMAT Response

$3.5 Million Grant Will Fund Cutting-Edge Port Pollution Monitoring

LOS ANGELES—UC Riverside researchers have been awarded a $3.5 million grant by the Rose Foundation for Communities and the Environment for a cutting-edge approach to monitoring pollution from ocean going vessels in and around the Port of Los Angeles. Researchers at the Center for Environmental Research and Technology (CE-CERT) will measure emissions of up to 100 vessels using drones and on-board instruments, according to the grant announcement, and “will work in close partnership with communities to investigate the impact of Ocean Going Vessels (OGVs) on near shore air pollution.”

“This research will help close critical knowledge gaps and give frontline communities and regulatory agencies the information they need to advocate for public health and make policy decisions relating to the impacts of port activities,” said Dr. David Cocker, lead researcher at CE-CERT.

LAFD HAZ MAT Report Update

LOS ANGELES—Last week, the Los Angeles city council approved a report based on a motion councilmember Tim McOsker introduced on the LA Fire Department’s readiness of its Hazardous Materials (HAZ MAT) teams citywide.

This action follows a motion McOsker introduced last year after an explosion in Wilmington injured nine LAFD firefighters, including two critically, and highlighted the urgent need to assess preparedness for high-risk incidents. With this motion, city council will explore ways to support LAFD in meeting their specialized needs, including ensuring sufficient HAZ MAT resources in this district. During the personnel committee, the city council also instructed the LAFD to include a proposed HAZ MAT apparatus staffing plan in future budget requests.

“It’s crucial that we invest in personnel, equipment, and infrastructure to protect our communities from hazardous threats,” said McOsker in his newsletter.

