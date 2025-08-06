Adopt, Don’t Shop: Clear the Shelters Month Is Here

LOS ANGELES — ALA Animal Services, NBC and Telemundo have partnered for their annual Clear The Shelters campaign to promote pet adoptions in the community. Since Clear the Shelters launched in 2015, more than 1.2 million pets have found loving homes. With more than 1,800 animals in the six city shelters, LA Animal Services is offering special adoption for dogs, puppies, cats and kittens, to go to stable forever homes, now through Aug. 31.

August 6 to 15: Adoption fees sponsored by Petco Love

Dogs and puppies: $20, not including $20 dog license fee for LA City residents

Cats and kittens: Adoption fees waived

August 16, 17: Adoption fees sponsored by Pet Care Foundation

Dogs and puppies 40lbs and over: $51, not including $20 dog license fee for LA City residents

Kittens: $25

Cats: $12.50

Dogs 40lbs and under and puppies: $20, not including $20 dog license fee for LA City residents (sponsored by Petco Love)

August 18 to 31: Adoption fees sponsored by Petco Love

Dogs and puppies: $20, not including $20 dog license fee for LA City residents

Cats and kittens: Adoption fees waived

Pets adopted from any of the six LA Animal Services join their new families already spayed or neutered, vaccinated and microchipped. Adopters also receive a Petco flyer with discounts to help make their pet adoption a success, and a VCA Healthy Start Certificate, which provides up to $250 of follow up veterinary care within the first 14 days of adoption.

Details: See the animals available to adopt or foster here: LAAnimalServices.com/pets.

