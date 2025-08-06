Wednesday, August 6, 2025
LASD Homicide Bureau Responding to a Shooting Death Investigation, 2800 blk of E. Del Amo Blvd., Carson

CARSON—Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Homicide Investigators are responding to assist Carson Station with a shooting death investigation. The incident was reported Aug. 5, about 3:32 p.m., on E. Del Amo Boulevard, in the city of Carson.

The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene.

There is no additional information available at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500, or anonymously at 800-222-8477; http://lacrimestoppers.org

