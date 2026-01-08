Join the San Pedro Show ‘N Tell at Sirens Jan. 18

San Pedro Show 'N Tell

 

The San Pedro Heritage Museum invites the community to bring their personal photos and artifacts to San Pedro Show ’N Tell. This event will kick off with a photo scanning drive from for SPHM’s San Pedro Built project, which aims to create a database of San Pedro’s history, through its community members, to paint a virtual portrait of what’s made the port town what it is today. An open mic-style show and tell event will take place at 3 p.m. featuring community members sharing their photos, artifacts and stories of San Pedro’s past. Anyone interested in contributing photos during the scanning drive or presenting a photo or artifact during the Show ’N Tell is asked to please register in advance.

Presented by the San Pedro Heritage Museum: info@sanpedroheritagemuseum.org

Time: 12 to 3 p.m. photo scanning drive, 3 to 4 p.m. show and tell, Jan. 18

Cost: Free

Details: Register at bit.ly/sphmshowntell.

Venue: Sirens Java & Tea, 407 W. 7th St., San Pedro

