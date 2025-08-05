From Boom to Bottleneck: Is California’s Economic Edge At Risk?

California remains the largest state economy in the nation

LOS ANGELES—California continues to play a powerhouse role in the U.S. economy, contributing more than 14% of the nation’s GDP, according to a new outlook from Beacon Economics.

However, recent data also reveals sharply growing challenges across labor markets, housing, and state finances, signaling a complex path ahead for the state. Although the election is more than a year away, California’s next governor will need to look beyond short-term fixes to patch long-term imbalances.

“California’s economy is being lifted on one side by a booming tech industry fueled by the many major companies based here, and on the other by strong public sector hiring,” said Niree Kodaverdian, research manager at Beacon Economics and the outlook’s author. “But that growth is increasingly held back by limited housing supply, slow population growth, budget pressures, and policy-driven barriers that tech gains and public hiring can’t prop up forever.”

From the latest outlook

Growth amid job losses: Economic growth in California is being driven by tech-led productivity gains amid job losses in traditional sectors.

Innovation at the helm: Key industries such as manufacturing and agriculture are shedding jobs even as their output increases, signaling that productivity—rather than employment—is doing much of the economic heavy lifting.

Public vs. private sector job creation: Public employment has significantly outpaced private hiring in recent quarters, a dynamic that raises questions about fiscal sustainability—particularly in the face of budget tightening.

Unemployment up; teen unemployment surges: At 5.4%, California’s unemployment rate is one of the highest in the nation and significantly higher than the national average of 4.1%. Teen unemployment has ballooned by 9.2 percentage points since 2022.

ICE crackdown could threaten population rebound: California’s population growth finally turned positive in 2024 but federal immigration crackdowns could reverse those gains. Immigrants represent 27.3% of the state’s population, making federal policy all the more critical.

Housing supply bottleneck: Housing demand is rising in California as household sizes shrink and new construction remains well below pre-pandemic levels. CEQA reforms, passed in June, could accelerate urban infill housing development.

