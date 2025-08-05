New DPSS Effort Expands Access to Critical-Support for Angelenos in Need

In an effort to promote its core programs and connect residents with the support they

need during times of hardship, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Social

Services (DPSS) will launch August Essential Services Month—a focused digital

outreach campaign to reach residents who may not be aware of the department’s

programs or how to apply for them.



As one of 58 county social services agencies in California, DPSS provides essential

assistance to eligible L.A. County residents, including help with food, healthcare, cash

aid, employment support, and in-home care for elderly, blind, or disabled individuals.

DPSS will use its digital platforms—including the weekly Essential DPSS resource

newsletter, social media accounts, and hundreds of poster ads donated by LA Metro, to

highlight services and show residents how to apply.



Outreach materials will be available in multiple languages to serve the County’s diverse

communities and will include direct links to dedicated websites and video guides with

step-by-step instructions on how to apply for benefits. The department will also share

critical information about local job fairs and other free community resources to help

improve the quality of life for L.A. County residents.

DPSS encourages all L.A. County residents to share this information to ensure that

those most in need are informed, supported, and empowered.



Details: To stay informed with the month-long campaign, visit dpss.lacounty.gov

