New DPSS Effort Expands Access to Critical-Support for Angelenos in Need

In an effort to promote its core programs and connect residents with the support they
need during times of hardship, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Social
Services (DPSS) will launch August Essential Services Month—a focused digital
outreach campaign to reach residents who may not be aware of the department’s
programs or how to apply for them.
As one of 58 county social services agencies in California, DPSS provides essential
assistance to eligible L.A. County residents, including help with food, healthcare, cash
aid, employment support, and in-home care for elderly, blind, or disabled individuals.
DPSS will use its digital platforms—including the weekly Essential DPSS resource
newsletter, social media accounts, and hundreds of poster ads donated by LA Metro, to
highlight services and show residents how to apply.
Outreach materials will be available in multiple languages to serve the County’s diverse
communities and will include direct links to dedicated websites and video guides with
step-by-step instructions on how to apply for benefits. The department will also share
critical information about local job fairs and other free community resources to help
improve the quality of life for L.A. County residents.
DPSS encourages all L.A. County residents to share this information to ensure that
those most in need are informed, supported, and empowered.
Details: To stay informed with the month-long campaign, visit dpss.lacounty.gov