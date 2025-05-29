When the World Turns Away, Art Speaks

Dalal Abu Amneh and Mawtini Choir Bring forth Gaza Palestinian Heritage and Hope

Since March, when Israel broke the ceasefire in its invasion of the Gaza Strip, the daily atrocities the Jewish state has committed have largely been unreported in American mainstream media, on cable, on social media, or anywhere. Leaving the heavy lifting to artists, like singer Dalal Abu Amneh, to inform and hopefully inflame passions on behalf of the Palestinian people, who are systematically being erased from the face of the Earth.

The Palestine Foundation is hosting the famous singer at the Long Beach Scottish Rite Masonic Center for a special concert on June 1.

Known for her classical and folkloric songs, Dalal popularized a theme called “Ya Sitti” (My Grandmother), featuring grandmothers who accompanied her in sold-out concerts. This theme has evolved to feature a children’s choir, symbolizing a look towards the future and passing the cultural torch.

The Mawtini Choir, a children’s choir project and Palestine Foundation initiative, teaches traditional children’s songs in Arabic, along with Dabke folk dancing, traditional musical instruments, and many other activities.

Award-winning filmmaker Rolla Selbak will serve as host of the June 1 concert. Rolla is a Sundance alum and founder of the Safina Filmmaker Project, an initiative to raise the voices of Palestinian filmmakers through free artistic mentorship.

All proceeds will benefit the Gaza Community Mental Health Program, directly supporting the children of Gaza. Bring your voice. Bring your resolve. Bring hope.

Time: 5 to 9 p.m., June 1

Cost: $79.91 and up

Details: 800-436-7400, Tickets, http://bit.ly/pfbenefitconcert, student discount available with valid ID.

Venue: Long Beach Scottish Rite, 855 Elm Ave., Long Beach

@PalestineFoundation and http://palestinefoundation.org/

